BMC holds back proposal on cost escalation of bridge as BJP objects to ‘delay’ in distribution of agenda

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Standing Committee held back a proposal on cost escalation in construction of a bridge that it was supposed to discuss on Wednesday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) complained about delay in distribution of the agenda of the meeting.

BJP leader Bhalchandra Shirsat wrote a letter to Municipal Secretary and Standing Committee chairman complaining that a proposal was given to the members at 12.30am on Wednesday because of which they did not get time to study it.

“As per the municipal corporation rule, the agenda should have been distributed three days prior to the meeting. But the three proposals were sent at 12.30am. There was no time to study (them),” said Shirsat.

One of the proposals pertained to cost escalation in construction of a bridge at Kora Kendra, Borivali. The project cost has increased 300 per cent from Rs 161 crore to Rs 651 crore; a two-year extension in the deadline has also been proposed for the project. Officials from BMC said that the cost increase was due to additional work of construction of another bridge on the same route to connect Link Road to Western Express Highway at Borivali.

“We are in favour of developmental work but it should not be done hurriedly and proper discussion is necessary before sanction,” said Shirsat.