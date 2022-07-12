scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Mumbai: BMC staffer held for ‘unnatural sex’ with man, causing him burns

The complainant told the police that the accused was upset as he had to pay Rs 6,000 which the former had demanded.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 12, 2022 10:37:27 pm
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a BMC employee for allegedly having unnatural sex with a 33-year-old man and causing him burn injuries. The complainant told the police that he had demanded money from the accused which upset the latter who then forced himself on the victim. The police registered an FIR in the matter and arrested the accused.

An officer said the incident took place on July 6 when the accused beat up the victim, as per the latter’s complaint. The complainant told the police that the accused was upset as he had to pay Rs 6,000 which the former had demanded. The money was paid earlier on the evening of July 6. He further alleged that the complainant had unnatural sex with him and caused burn injuries to his private parts.

On Monday, the complainant approached the police which registered an FIR in the matter and arrested the accused later that evening.

The accused was charged under IPC sections pertaining to unnatural offenses and intimidation, among others. The accused was produced before a local court on Tuesday which remanded to police custody, an officer said.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

