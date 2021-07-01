BMC staffer among four held for duping job aspirants of Rs 2.27 crore

During their interrogation, involvement of two others – Laxman's brother Rajesh Bhosle and relative Mahendra Bhosle – came to the fore. While Rajesh was arrested from Thane, Bhosle was picked up from Kalyan.

Four persons, including an employee of the BMC, have been arrested for allegedly duping people of Rs 2.27 crore on the pretext of getting them jobs in the civic body.

Main accused Pranjali Bhosle, who worked as an officer in the BMC education department, along with her husband, were arrested last week from Goa, where they had been hiding for eight months. Based on their interrogation, two others were arrested by the property cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday.

An officer said that nearly two years ago, Pranjali had managed to arrange jobs for around five persons in the BMC using her connections. Later, she and her husband Laxman started promising aspirants jobs in the BMC and demanded money for the same. So far, the police have found five such victims who had paid money to them.

The police suspect that at least 30 to 35 people have been conned by the duo. After several such cases came to the fore, an FIR was registered at Navghar police station in Mulund. Following this, the property cell, led by Inspector Shashikant Pawar and Assistant Inspector Nagesh Puranik, started investigating the matter. The police found that Pranjali, after taking leave from BMC last October, had gone missing. The couple was finally traced to Candolim in Goa.

During their interrogation, involvement of two others – Laxman’s brother Rajesh Bhosle and relative Mahendra Bhosle – came to the fore. While Rajesh was arrested from Thane, Bhosle was picked up from Kalyan.