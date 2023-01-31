BMC spent only 37% of its capital budget 2022 till December

WITH BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) budget 2023-24 expected to be announced in the first week of February, the civic body has, until December last year, spent only 37 per cent of its current fiscal’s capital budget.

The budget outlay for capital expenditure of this fiscal was estimated at Rs 22,646.73 crore, of which BMC has spent only Rs 8,398.35 crore.

The upcoming budget is likely to focus on infrastructure, health, education for girls and other women-centric and development initiatives, according to an official privy to the budget.

Regarding the spending of 2022-23’s budget, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “It is usual for a large chunk, say about 60-70 per cent, to be spent in January, February and March. It is quite normal for figures till December to show low expenditure. BMC has done a lot of work this year, and budget implementation will be high.”

A senior civic official said, “As most of the expenditure happens in the last two months, we are confident capital expenditure will cross 90 percent for most departments.”

In the upcoming budget, infrastructure and development work will likely see a significant capital budget outlay, as BMC has planned major infrastructure projects this year.

“This budget is being made very carefully. We have given it a lot of thought. It is not like just revising last year’s budget. BMC believes that each budget should have its own identity, be relevant and address the need of the hour,” an official privy to the budget said.

This month itself, BMC has issued work orders for cement concretisation of roads with the total cost of the project pegged at about Rs 6,000 crore. With its deadline of November 2023, work on BMC’s ambitious Coastal Road project is now 70 per cent complete. Whether these factors will lead to an increase in the civic body’s budget remains to be seen. A senior civic official said, “We can’y disclose these details yet.”

Last year, BMC presented a budget of Rs 45,949 crore, which was 17 per cent more than the 2021-22 budget. Capital outlay in 2022, at Rs 22,646.73 was about 49 percent of the total budget, and about 20 per cent higher than 2021’s capital outlay.

The budget is usually presented by the municipal commissioner to the mayor and the chairman of the standing committee. However, this year, there is no standing committee in BMC (only the second time in BMC’s history for the budget), hence Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, its state-appointed administrator since March last year, will present the budget and also grant it approval.