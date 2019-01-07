BMC spent almost 37 per cent of allotted capital expenditure, better than last year

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao

WITH less than three months to go before the end of the 2018-19 financial year, the BMC has spent 36.74 per cent of funds allocated for capital works, including major infrastructure projects. The expenditure is an improvement over the performance in the previous year, when the figure stood at 31.01 per cent at the same time.

Officials said they were confident that the civic body would spend over 88 per cent of its proposed capital expenditure this year. They attributed the improvement to a slew of administrative reforms on budgetary discipline and realistic budgets. Capital expenditure refers to expenditure on development and new asset generation work. It does not include salaries, loan payments, pensions, and other recurring expenditures.

EXPLAINED Realistic estimates for better results In a break from tradition, in 2017, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta rolled out budget estimates for 2017-18 that saw a significant slash in overall size, to make it more ‘realistic’. In 2016-17, the BMC had originally budgeted Rs 12,598 crore for capital works, but ended up spending just Rs 3,850 crore by March-end. As per the revised estimates of 2017-18, the BMC managed to spend around Rs 5,082 crore of the total Rs 6,111 crore budgeted for development works by March 31, 2018. This trend appears to be continuing in 2018-19.

Of the Rs 27,258.07 crore budgeted outlays for 2018-19, the capital expenditure was estimated to be Rs 9,547.30 crore. Of this, BMC has so far spent Rs 3,508.10 crore, or 36.74 per cent. In 2017-18, the BMC had budgeted Rs 8,121.59 crore for capital works, of which, it had managed to spend Rs 4,978.48 crore. “The capital expenditure might seem low because as of December, many bills are yet to be approved. We are confident that we will spend over 88 per cent of our capital expenditure,” said Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

The BMC’s stormwater drains department has shown the best budget utilisation in capital expenditure among departments. While the civic body had set aside Rs 576.28 crore for projects at the start of the financial year, the department has spent Rs 515.41 crore till December-end — 89.44 per cent of the budgeted amount.

It is followed by the information technology department, which was nearly defunct in the past. The department managed to spend Rs 63.74 crore of the total Rs 97.12 crore budget, which is 65.63 per cent. The third is the roads and traffic department.