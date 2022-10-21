scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

BMC Software bets on innovation, says India one of the fastest growing markets for firm

With 1/3rd of the 6,700-strong company placed in India, Sayed also said India is one of the fastest growing markets for the company.

BMC has acquired seven companies which ranged from smart tech start-ups to big companies.

For the enterprise solutions company BMC, India has emerged as the innovation hub.  Ayman Sayed, president and CEO of the company, while speaking to the media in Pune on Thursday, said 40 per cent of the patents owned by the company has been generated in India.

The 40-year-old company is present in Pune for the past 20 years. Sayed said the company has invented and reinvented its solutions for its customers. The recent reinvention saw the company reorganising its sale HR teams. Instead of silos, the sales team, would be unified and work as per geographical needs. India, he also said, houses the two largest product lines for the company and tech innovation centre.

Innovation, Sayed said, has become the main stay for the company. BMC has acquired seven companies which ranged from smart tech start-ups to big companies. Sayed said the acquisitions were based on need and business wants. At present, the company has asked its employees to come to office thrice a week but that is not compulsory.  Remote working, he said, has not affected productivity or performance.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 03:49:07 am
