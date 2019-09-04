BMC slashes interest rates on instalment payment for building permissions

IN A bid to revive the real estate sector, the BMC on Tuesday reduced the interest rates on instalments of payment for various building permissions. The civic body’s attempt is expected to boost the slowdown in the construction industry.

The interest rates on instalment of payments for grant of IOD (Intimation of Disapproval) or CC (Commence Certificate) for various fees, charges and premiums have been reduced to 8.5 per cent from 12 per cent.

Besides, in case of default in the payment of the instalment with interest on due date, the interest rates will be reduced from 18 per cent per annum to 10 per cent per annum for the first six months from the scheduled date. For the next six months, it will be 12 per cent. The decision was taken following a recent meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Hardip Singh Puri, BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi and representatives of NAREDCO, MCHI and PEATA.

When contacted, Pardeshi said, “The move will help homebuyers, as the builders can pay instalment with less interest rates and sell flats at lower costs. We are assuming that revenue will increase and incomplete projects will get boost.”

Nayan Shah of MCHI hailed the move. “This will definitely bring some relief to homebuyers. Incomplete and pending projects will get momentum.”

According to officials of the BMC’s development plan department, following demand from builders, the civic body had in 2017 started accepting instalments from developers in order to clear various payments related to building permissions. For buildings up to 70 metres in height, a builder would be allowed make payments in three instalments. Beyond 70 m, a developer can avail four instalments.