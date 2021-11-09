BMC approves Rs 3-crore increase in repair cost of 5 skywalks

The standing committee on Tuesday approved a Rs 3 crore increase in the repair work of five skywalks in the western suburbs. While the repair cost in 2019 was proposed to be Rs 18 crore, it has now been increased to Rs 21 crore.

Based on the recommendations from a committee led by VJTI, repairs of skywalks in Borivali, Dahisar West and east, Goregaon and Kandivali East will be undertaken by the civic body.

After the collapse of the Himalaya Bridge at CSMT in March 2019 in which seven people died and 31 were injured, the BMC had appointed Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) to conduct a structural audit of 24 skywalks. The committee had proposed repairs and in some instances reconstruction of the skywalks.

The chief engineer of bridges Satish Thosar said that the rise in cost is due to a few recommendations that the committee had given, like giving these structures a corrosion-resistant paint and laying of fibre-reinforced polymer on the flooring. “There are all types of major and minor repairs that need to be taken up. The repairs were proposed in 2019 but because of the recommendations, a few more things need to be taken up due to which the cost has increased,” said Thosar.

Corporators approved the proposal on Tuesday but demanded that the civic administration should review the need for skywalks in the city as many remain unutilised.

The opposition party leader in the BMC, Ravi Raja, said most of the skywalks that had been constructed by the MMRDA and have been handed over to the BMC for maintenance have become white elephants for the administration. “We all know who use these skywalks and how many commuters prefer to cross the chaotic traffic-filled road below. This is because there are hawkers or some persons found sleeping on the skywalks,” said Raja.