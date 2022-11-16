scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

BMC shuts part of Girgaum Chowpatty for Coastal Road project, local residents object

Since, the proposed tunnels will run beneath the surface of the Girgaon Chowpatty, a portion of the beach has been shut. The spot is located halfway through the beach adjoining the watch tower, near the point where the seawater meets the shore during high tide.

A local resident said the BMC should have consulted local citizen's groups since the beach is frequented by morning and evening walkers, most of whom are senior citizens.

BMC has cordoned off approximately a 200 square-metre portion at Girgaon Chowpatty due to the ongoing construction of underground tunnels for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP). Civic officials said this portion will be shut for the next seven months and no additional construction will be carried out.

The BMC is constructing the 10.58-km-long MCRP, aiming to connect Nariman Point with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. According to BMC data, currently 65% of construction works has been completed. As part of the project, twin underground tunnels are being created, which will be 2.07-km long and will connect Girgaon Chowpatty with Priyadarshini Park near Malabar Hill. These tunnels will pass below Chowpatty, Kilachand Garden, Hanging Garden and Napean Sea Road. The BMC had completed boring of the north-bound tunnel earlier in March and boring works for the south-bound tunnel is expected to be completed early next year.

Authorities have already placed plastic barricades and tapes to prevent people from visiting this spot. “The tunnels will run below the surface of the beach. Therefore, we are creating a shaft that will channelise the accumulated water inside the sump pits of the tunnels through an underground drainage pump and discharge the water through the drainage pipes. We are just creating a shaft and this is not going to harm the pristine look of the bridge,” said an official associated with this project. The official also said that the area has been cordoned off since November 7.

Meanwhile, local residents and activists are upset with this move. “I doubt if the BMC has necessary permission for this work since the coastal road plan shows that no work will be carried out at the beach,” said environment activist Zoru Bhathen.

Shaunak Modi, another environment activist, said, “I inquired with local life guard volunteers, who said a portion of this beach has been shut as a precautionary measure since the soil components in the beach are loose, and they could lead to a formation of craters which may cause accidents.”

