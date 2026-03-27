BMC shuts ‘musical road’ at night after Breach Candy residents flag noise concerns

Taking note of the complaints, the BMC has initiated a decibel-level study to assess the impact of the sound generated by the road. (File Photo)

Acting on complaints of noise pollution from Breach Candy residents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has restricted access to the ‘Melody Road’ stretch on the Coastal Road during night hours, shutting it between 11 pm and 7 am.

The directive was issued by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani following repeated plaints from residents in the vicinity, who flagged disturbance, safety concerns, and potential risks to motorists.

The 500-metre stretch, India’s first ‘musical road, was inaugurated on February 11 between Priyadarshini Park and Amarsons Garden. However, soon after the stretch, which plays the tune of the Oscar-winning song ‘Jai Ho’ when vehicles pass over it, became the source of complaints for the neighbourhood. In a letter to the civic body, residents from Breach Candy also raised concerns over road safety, noting that the music could distract drivers or cause them to slow down abruptly on a high-speed arterial road.