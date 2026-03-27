BMC shuts ‘musical road’ at night after Breach Candy residents flag noise concerns

The directive was issued by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani following repeated plaints from residents in the vicinity, who flagged disturbance, safety concerns, and potential risks to motorists.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
2 min readMumbaiMar 27, 2026 08:58 AM IST
BMC mumbai musical roadTaking note of the complaints, the BMC has initiated a decibel-level study to assess the impact of the sound generated by the road. (File Photo)
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Acting on complaints of noise pollution from Breach Candy residents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has restricted access to the ‘Melody Road’ stretch on the Coastal Road during night hours, shutting it between 11 pm and 7 am.

The directive was issued by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani following repeated plaints from residents in the vicinity, who flagged disturbance, safety concerns, and potential risks to motorists.

The 500-metre stretch, India’s first ‘musical road, was inaugurated on February 11 between Priyadarshini Park and Amarsons Garden. However, soon after the stretch, which plays the tune of the Oscar-winning song ‘Jai Ho’ when vehicles pass over it, became the source of complaints for the neighbourhood. In a letter to the civic body, residents from Breach Candy also raised concerns over road safety, noting that the music could distract drivers or cause them to slow down abruptly on a high-speed arterial road.

Taking note of the complaints, the BMC has initiated a decibel-level study to assess the impact of the sound generated by the road. Even as the study is underway, the civic chief ordered the night-time closure of the stretch.

On Wednesday night, the BMC barricaded the road to restrict vehicular movement during the specified hours. “The stretch will remain operational during the day, but will be closed at night considering residents’ concerns,” a senior civic official told The Indian Express.

The project, built at a cost of ₹6.21 crore, marks India’s first experiment with musical road technology. Developed by Routes Worldwide India in collaboration with Hungary-based UTKOPRO Kft., the concept uses specially engineered grooves on the road surface to produce music when vehicles travel over them at a steady speed.

Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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