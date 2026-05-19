BMC set to revive Seven Hill’s hospital after being shut for 8 years

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After staying out of operation for more than eight years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to revive the Seven Hills Hospital under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.
The BMC has selected Capri Global Holdings Private Limited as the front runner for running the hospital, which has been defunct since 2018. It is set to table a proposal in the civic improvements committee on May 20 (Wednesday), where the appointment of the contractor is set to be finalized.
According to the proposal, the BMC will be leasing out the 66,000 square meter Seven Hills hospital to the bidder at an annual rent of Rs 10 crore for a 30-year period, with a uniform increment of 1 percent applicable after every 10 years. The contract also states that once the hospital becomes operational, 20 percent of the total 1,500 beds available in the hospital will be reserved for the patients that will be referred from several civic hospitals. The patients admitted to these beds will be charged at civic body rates, and that the 20 per cent quota will be applicable for patients taking OPD services as well.
Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior civic official said, “The hospital is currently in a very poor state since it hasn’t received any upkeep and maintenance for more than five years. Therefore, the appointed bidder will be investing at least Rs 400 crore to upgrade the existing infrastructure that will involve not only retrofitting of the building but also procurement of all modern day equipment.”
During the pandemic, Seven Hills served as one of the primary COVID care facilities in western Mumbai, catering to the residents of the city’s western suburbs.
The Seven Hills hospital first initiated operation back in 2004, when the civic body had awarded the project to another private player—Soma International—under a similar 30-year lease arrangement. However, civic officials maintained that the operator failed to abide by the contractual obligations, and only 306 or 20 percent, of the total beds remained operational. Furthermore, the proposal also stated that with time, property tax dues on the hospital mounted to a whopping Rs 140.88 crore. Following this, the BMC issued a termination letter to the contractor in 2018, which was challenged by the contractor. The legal ramifications later entered the insolvency proceedings with BMC filing appeals in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) stating that the BMC retains the authority of this land and public healthcare infrastructure; as a result legal proceedings pertaining to this land parcel couldn’t be controlled through insolvency proceedings.
During this process two forms—Capri Global Holdings Private Limited and Jupiter Private Hospitals Private Limited—entered as prospective resolution applicants on this issue, after which, the BMC framed a body to finalise the financial conditions for reviving the hospital.
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