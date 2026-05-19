BMC set to revive Seven Hill’s hospital after being shut for 8 years

The BMC will table a proposal on May 20 to appoint Capri Global as the operator to revive the defunct Seven Hills Hospital via a PPP model. (File Photo)

After staying out of operation for more than eight years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to revive the Seven Hills Hospital under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The BMC has selected Capri Global Holdings Private Limited as the front runner for running the hospital, which has been defunct since 2018. It is set to table a proposal in the civic improvements committee on May 20 (Wednesday), where the appointment of the contractor is set to be finalized.

According to the proposal, the BMC will be leasing out the 66,000 square meter Seven Hills hospital to the bidder at an annual rent of Rs 10 crore for a 30-year period, with a uniform increment of 1 percent applicable after every 10 years. The contract also states that once the hospital becomes operational, 20 percent of the total 1,500 beds available in the hospital will be reserved for the patients that will be referred from several civic hospitals. The patients admitted to these beds will be charged at civic body rates, and that the 20 per cent quota will be applicable for patients taking OPD services as well.