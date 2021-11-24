BMC sets up squad to control crowd ahead of festivities next month

In view of the expected increase in the crowd due to year-end festivities and upcoming marriage season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed two squads in each of the 24 administrative wards in the city to ensure that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is followed.

The BMC said it will watch out for any rise in Covid-19 cases and any possibility of a new variant next month.

As per the current rules, indoor marriage halls can operate at 50 per cent capacity or with a maximum of 100 people while outdoor marriage halls are allowed to accommodate up to 50 per cent of their capacity or a maximum of 200 people. Meanwhile, restaurants, pubs, eateries in the city can stay open till midnight.

In December, last year too, BMC had formed squads to check for Covid 19 rules violation.

The BMC said there has been no visible rise in cases after Diwali so far. However, it is still approaching the situation with caution. A senior civic official said, “The number of cases has gone down steadily, in last month. However, the period till December end is crucial considering inflow of travellers in the city around Christmas.”

In addition, BMC is anticipating an increase in the number of international travellers visiting India ahead of Christmas. The civic body has directed ward officers to increase Covid testing across the city and keep a close check on any new variant of the virus.

As per the current rule, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for the passengers arriving at Mumbai airport from or transiting through the United Kingdom (UK), Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

International passengers do not have to submit to a 14-days institutional quarantine. Instead, they will have to submit their self-declaration form and undertaking to officers deployed at the Mumbai Airport and shall be mandatorily subjected to 14 days home quarantine.