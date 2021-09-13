BMC sets up joint team for better coordination on pothole repairs

Facing criticism from citizens for potholed roads, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a joint team for coordination between the roads department and the local ward office.

BMC officials have been receiving complaints about increasing numbers of potholes.

“The joint team will have officials from roads and wards and it will focus on coordination so that complaints of potholes can be addressed as soon as possible,” said a BMC statement on Monday.

According to the BMC, they have repaired 33,156 potholes between April 9 and September 11. It said that the asphalt plant at Worli has distributed 2750 metric tonnes of cold mix material to all 24 wards for filling potholes.

With this, 24,030 potholes were repaired by ward-level municipal workers and the remaining 9,126 were filled with the help of contractors appointed inwards.

Officials said that in the last three days they have filled over 1,500 potholes.