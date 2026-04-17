BMC sets July 15 deadline to open Mumbai’s Sion flyover

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Thursday directed officers to stop all road digging works after April 30 to complete ongoing road projects before the monsoon.

After a delay of 15 days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that the reconstruction of Sion flyover is back on track for completion by July 15.

Taking stock of ongoing works across the city, including the Sion bridge, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Thursday directed officers to stop all road digging works after April 30 to complete ongoing road projects before the monsoon.

During her visit to the Sion flyover worksite, Bhide inspected the ongoing work, which faced delays owing to the delayed installation of steel beams over the railway tracks.

According to officials, the initial proposal sought to lower the beams by April 30; however, the timeline has now been delayed to May 15. To avoid further delays, Bhide instructed officials that other ancillary works should be given a nudge in a bid to compensate for the delay in the installation of the beams. Directing the department to lay all beams in place by May 31, Bhide said that all works at the Sion flyover should be completed by July 15.