BMC sends teams to check disease outbreak in Sangli, Kolhapur

After the state government called on Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to supervise the rescue and help operations in flood-ravaged Sangli and Kolhapur, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent teams from its Solid Waste Management (SWM), Insecticide and Fire Brigade departments to prevent outbreak of diseases as floodwater has started to recede in parts of the districts.

According to BMC officials, Mumbai Fire Brigade department has sent four quick response vehicles, a team of 16 staff, led by one Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO), to the affected areas.

The civic body’s insecticide department has sent 2,000 litres temephos (to control mosquitoes), 400 litres DDVP (for pest), 100 litres pyrethrum extract (for fogging) and five fogging machines, officials said.

The SWM department, meanwhile, has sent around 400 labourers, seven JCBs and five dumpers with safety equipment to take up cleaning work after water recedes.

The SWM team is headed by Deputy Chief Engineer (SWM) Sunil Sardar, while each of its 15 labourers will be supervised by one Junior Overseer, officials said. A team, comprising 20 officials and staff from Sewerage Operation department, has also left for Sangli with two recyclers vehicles (for clearing the chocked drains).