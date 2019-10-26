BMC sends four corporators to Maharashtra Assembly

Four of the 11 corporators from BMC, who contested the state elections, won their seats on Thursday.

Among the winners were first-time corporator, BJP’s Parag Shah; Samajwadi Party’s Rais Shaikh, who is completing his second term as a corporator; Shiv Sena’s Ramesh Korgaonkar, a fourth-term corporator; and Dilip Lande, a third-time corporator.

On the other hand, senior corporators like Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Shiv Sena’s Rajul Patel, Congress’ Asif Zakaria, faced defeat.

In the 2014 polls, 14 sitting and former corporators had contested. Five among them went on to become MLAs.

Among the winners, Lande’s victory was the most interesting given he defeated Congress heavyweight Arif Naseem Khan — who won from Chandivali during the previous two state elections — by 409 votes. BJP’s Shah, the richest candidate in the city, defeated MNS’ Satish Pawar.

While Mahadeshwar lost to Congress’ Zeeshan Siddique, Patel who had rebelled faced defeat at the hands of BJP’s Bharati Lavekar.

Now, the winners have the challenge of balancing their duties as corporators and looking after concerns of their Assembly constituencies too. SP’s Shaikh, who was shifted to Bhiwandi at the last moment from Byculla, said his past experience as a corporator will help him shape Bhiwandi’s future.

A corporator from Nagpada in south Mumbai, Shaikh was preparing to contest from Byculla. However, he was eventually asked to contest from Bhiwandi just before the nominations were filed. “As a corporator, this is my second term. I have set a plan for development of my corporator constituency and it is going smoothly. The previous experience of ground work in challenging areas like Govandi will help me do better in Bhiwandi. A team will consistently monitor issues. I will take up macro issues. Also, as an MLA, responsibilities and my area of work would be different,” he said.

Others who lost are MNS’ lone corporator Sanjay Turde from Kalina, Sena’s Vitthal Lokare from Mankhurd, Akhil Bhartiya Sena’s Geeta Gawali and Congress’ Jagdish Amin Kutty from Andheri East.

Senior Congress corporator Asif Zakaria, who was defeated by BJP’s Ashish Shelar from Bandra West, said: “There was very less time for campaigning. But I am happy that I got good support from the people. In this constituency, I have worked in three corporation wards but am yet to cover some wards. I will start working on ground for the next elections.”

First-time Congress corporator Jagdish Amin Kutty from Andheri East came third after incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke and Independent Murji Patel. Kutty blamed local party workers for his defeat.