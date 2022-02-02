BMC seeks suggestions, objections on move to increase electoral wards

CITIZENS AND political parties can start sending their suggestions and objections on draft notification of increase in the number of electoral wards and changes in their boundaries. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday published the notification along with the maps of wards, seeking public suggestions and objections till February 14.

The number of electoral wards in Mumbai has increased from 227 to 236 and ward boundaries have also been changed. Out of the nine new wards, three wards each increased in the island city, western suburb and eastern suburb. As per the BMC document, in the island city one ward each has been increased in E ward (Byculla, Madanpura), F-south (Parel, Seweree) and G-south (Worli, Mahalaxmi).

Similarly, in western suburb, one ward each in R-north (Dahisar), R-south (Kandivali) and K-east (Andheri, Jogeshwari); and in eastern suburb, L ward (Kurla), N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli) and M-west (Chembur, Mahul) have been increased. BMC officials said the new electoral wards have been prepared as per the population ratio.

Earlier, in a bid to expedite preparation for BMC polls, the State Election Commhaission (SEC) wrote to Mumbai corporation directing them to start the process of finalising the delimitation of wards. On January 28, the commission had given a timeline for finishing the process.

The state election body will appoint a committee which will give hearing to the citizens from February 16 to 26. After this, a detailed report with committee recommendations will have to be submitted on March 2 before SEC. The BMC polls are likely to take place by the end of March or the first week of April.

Political analysts said the new wards are added in Sena-dominant areas like G-south (Worli, Mahalaxmi) where all eight corporators are from Sena. Similarly, in F-south ward, six out of seven corporators are from Sena and in R-north, six out of eight corporators are from Sena.

Opposition parties in BMC said they have formed a committee to study the change of ward boundaries. “We have formed a 10-member committee to study the changes. The committee will submit its report in seven days, and accordingly, a report will be submitted before the SEC,” said Ravi Raja, opposition leader in BMC.

Last year, Raja had demanded change in ward boundaries and had written to the election commission, alleging that then BJP-led state government had changed boundaries to benefit them in 2017.

Samajwadi Party has criticised the draft and said Sena is going the same way as the BJP which changed the boundaries in 2017.

“We have formed a committee to study the changes. But Sena is doing the same thing that BJP did…it seems the change has been made to benefit them,” said Samajwadi Party group leader in BMC Rais Shaikh. BJP has also asked its corporators to study the changes in their electoral wards.