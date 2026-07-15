BMC seeks Rs 22 crore from Taj Mahal Palace over post-26/11 security barriers

The Mumbai civic body has sent a Rs 22 crore notice to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel for installing bollards and barricades along the footpath around the hotel to tighten security.

Written by: Express News Service
2 min readJul 15, 2026 04:09 PM IST
Notice to Taj Mahal PalaceTaj Mahal Palace hotel gets Rs 22 crore notice for erecting bollards, barricades to tighten security post 2008 terror attacks (Express photo by Akash Patil)
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Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent a Rs 22 crore notice to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba, Mumbai for installing bollards along civic footpaths and roads, the hotel management sought a waiver for the charges, citing security.

Laid around the periphery of the Taj Palace hotel post the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the bollards and barricades were erected to obstruct direct access to the hotel and tighten security around the luxury hotel.

According to the officials, BMC regulations require imposing fees for erecting barricades on public roads and footpaths, consequently, outstanding dues up to Rs 22 crore have accumulated since the bollards were first installed in 2008.

An official said that while the hotel has deposited some amount, a major part of it is yet to be cleared by the hotel. “While some payment has been received, a large amount of the total charges which have accumulated over several years is yet to be cleared,” an official said.

“Representatives from the hotel have said that the bollards were constructed from a safety point of view. Therefore, they have sought concession in the charges. Our discussion is currently underway. We will be taking the final decision pertaining to the subject in the next week,” a senior official from A ward told The Indian Express.

However, the waiver for the Taj Mahal Palace hotel has been debated since 2020.

Earlier in 2020, the Shiv Sena UBT-led standing committee had approved a concession of nearly Rs 10 crore for the Taj Mahal Palace hotel for the construction of the security infrastructure on public roads.

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The waiver was, however, withdrawn last year after a BMC proposal in April 2025 was accepted by the state-appointed civic administrator and BMC chief in May 2025.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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