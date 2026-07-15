BMC seeks Rs 22 crore from Taj Mahal Palace over post-26/11 security barriers

Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent a Rs 22 crore notice to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba, Mumbai for installing bollards along civic footpaths and roads, the hotel management sought a waiver for the charges, citing security.

Laid around the periphery of the Taj Palace hotel post the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the bollards and barricades were erected to obstruct direct access to the hotel and tighten security around the luxury hotel.

According to the officials, BMC regulations require imposing fees for erecting barricades on public roads and footpaths, consequently, outstanding dues up to Rs 22 crore have accumulated since the bollards were first installed in 2008.