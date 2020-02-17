BMC seeks heritage panel nod to reconstruct Himalaya bridge

The bridge connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with Azad Maidan police station had collapsed last year, killing six people and injuring 31. (File Photo) The bridge connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with Azad Maidan police station had collapsed last year, killing six people and injuring 31. (File Photo)

The BMC has approached the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) seeking approval for the reconstruction of the Himalaya bridge that had collapsed last year, killing six persons and injuring 31.

Last Friday, the civic body had submitted a detailed proposal to MHCC, said officials. Since the proposed construction site falls under the heritage precinct, BMC needs a no objection certificate from the MHCC.

Last March, six persons had died after the Himalaya bridge, which used to connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus over Dr D N Road to Azad Maidan police station, collapsed during the evening peak hour rush. Following the collapse, the BMC’s roads and traffic department had conducted a study to decide whether to reconstruct the bridge or build a subway. After the department suggested a bridge, the BMC prepared a plan of a new bridge with the help of a consultant.

“Since the bridge will come up in the heritage precinct, we have made three plans. After the heritage committee gives its nod to our designs, we will prepare a cost estimate and how long it will take to build the bridge. If everything goes according to the plan, work could begin in three months,” said a senior official from the bridge department of BMC.

Officials from MHCC said they have received the proposal and it will be taken up for discussion soon. “We got the proposal last Friday. After scrutiny and checking all heritage aspects, a decision will be taken by the committee members,” said an official from MHCC.

As of now, commuters use a subway located at 200 m from the site of the collapsed bridge. A Zebra crossing with signals has also been made for pedestrians.

