BMC seeks help of NGOs to sterilise stray cats

There is no official data is available on the number of stray cats in the city. While BMC conducts a dog census every five years, it is yet conduct a feline census.

The BMC might have to again invite expression of interest to appoint an agency for cat sterilisation after its last year’s plan failed to take off due to the lockdown.

While four agencies were given work orders for the purpose last January, work could not begin. The Mumbai Veterinary College, In Defense of Animals in Parel, Universal Animal Welfare Society in Govandi and Animal and Bird Care and Advanced Research Centre in Goregaon were shortlisted to carry out sterilisations.

“Due to the pandemic, staffers and funds from various BMC departments were diverted. The standing committee had approved the proposal in January 2019 and four agencies were selected. However, work could not start,” said a civic official.

Earlier this month, the BMC appealed to city-based NGOs that have expertise in animal sterilisation to come forward. The selected NGO or agency would get municipal land and all bills will be footed by the civic body, it said.

The BMC has made a provision of Rs 1 crore for the project and is going to spend Rs 600 per male cat and Rs 800 per female cat on sterilisation. However, in case the NGO/agency uses its own facilities for sterilisation, the civic body will pay Rs 800 per male and Rs 1,000 per female cat.

Taking note of the increasing number of complaints from people about an increase in the population of stray cats, in June 2018, BMC had asked the Animal Welfare Board of India for permission to include stray cats in its animal birth control programme under which dogs are also sterilised.

