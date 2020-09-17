BMC seeks help from corporators, party workers to join civic staff for door-to-door Covid survey

Many corporators, however, have raised safety concerns for party workers and pointed out lack of clarity on many fronts. (Representational)

The BMC has sought help from corporators to conduct ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign in Mumbai as part of the state government’s outreach campaign to check the health status of over 40 lakh households in Mumbai to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The exercise was rolled out on September 14, and the civic body has asked corporators to provide volunteers to work with its health team. Officials said party workers will help the BMC team to access buildings. Party workers had personal connection to the people, and larger areas could be covered in less time, they added.

In 24 administrative wards, there are 227 corporators across Mumbai. Out of these 24 wards, however, most are yet to start the survey as in some areas volunteers are undergoing training while many other wards are yet to rope in volunteers.

As part of the campaign, civic health staff will go door to door for checking temperature, oxygen saturation level, and Covid-19 symptoms. The BMC team will prepare a list of senior citizens and people with co-morbidities and arrange for admission to hospital for symptomatic patients. The team will also raise awareness on Covid-19 precautions.

A senior official from the BMC said 5,000 teams would be formed and each team will have three members, including one health staff member and two volunteers (male and female). The BMC has set a target of training 15,000 volunteers for the survey.

“One team will reach 50 families during the campaign. The team will visit twice during the survey, for which we will provide thermal guns and pulse oximeters,” said a health official from the BMC, adding that all the data collected from the survey will be stored in a mobile phone application and analysed.

Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K-West (Andheri West) said the civic body had formed 316 teams for the survey. “We are training them. Awareness related to the campaign has already started. Party volunteers will work as community leaders during the survey,” Mote said.

Shiv Sena corporator Upendra Sawant from Vikhroli said the survey will begin from Thursday, and that he had asked party workers to help civic staff to gain entry into societies.

“There are 39 gat pramukhs in my ward. They know the locality and are in contact with people. These volunteers will explain the survey to residents,” Sawant said.

Many corporators, however, have raised safety concerns for party workers and pointed out lack of clarity on many fronts.

Congress corporator Asif Zakeria from Bandra said involving party workers was not a good idea as they were at risk of being infected. “There is no clarity on what help the BMC will offer if they get infected. Many are hesitant as they are scared. Also, since many housing societies are reluctant to get tests done, there will be resistance,” Zakeria said

