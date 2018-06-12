BMC seeks Bombay High Court nod to raze 25 buildings at GTB Nagar

The BMC told the court that more than 6,000 people had been residing in 25 buildings and their lives were in danger, as the buildings were on the verge of collapsing. (File) The BMC told the court that more than 6,000 people had been residing in 25 buildings and their lives were in danger, as the buildings were on the verge of collapsing. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday told the Bombay High Court that they should be granted permission to proceed with the demolition of 25 buildings located at GTB Nagar. The corporation told the court that more than 6,000 people had been residing in 25 buildings and their lives were in danger, as the buildings were on the verge of collapsing.

Dhruti Kapadia, lawyer for the corporation, told the court that the BMC’s Technical Advisory Committee in its April report had said that “without warning the building will collapse,” and based on this report they wanted to demolish the building. Kapadia also told the court that there were 6,000 people living in 25 buildings of Vijay Punjab Cooperative Housing Society at GTB Nagar. They should be safely evacuated from the building to avoid any harm to human life. The lawyer appearing for the society told the court he wanted to amend his petition. The court has posted the matter on Tuesday, to hear the society.

The petition filed by the society says there is a likelihood of coercive action from the municipal corporation in the form of demolition of the 25 buildings at any moment, leaving society members homeless. The petition says the state government is duty-bound to announce a policy of redevelopment of these buildings. “…due to indecision of the state government the future of the petitioner societies and their residents have struck hanging, jeopardized,” the petition says.

The petitioner says there are several senior citizens, minor children and pregnant women residing in the buildings. On May 21, a vacation bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice A S Gadkari said, “The occupation of the Petitioner shall be at their own risk and the Petitioner (not the Corporation) shall be liable for any criminal action taken for loss of life due to the collapse of the Suit building.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App