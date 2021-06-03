Mumbai: BMC seeks 12 lakh vaccine doses from state govt in June

In a bid to scale up the Covid-19 immunisation drive in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested the state government to supply at least 12 lakh vaccine doses for June. Officials said they are looking to inoculate about 50,000 beneficiaries per day this month.

The BMC on Thursday received 94,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin. Officials said that vaccination will resume on Friday. The vaccination drive in civic- and state-run centres was suspended on Thursday due to shortage of vaccines.

“We have requested the government to provide us with a stock of at least 12 lakh doses for this month so that the drive can continue smoothly. If we get more than 1 lakh doses daily, the drive can be ramped up and vaccination can be started for all age groups,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC.

There are 340 Covid vaccination centres across Mumbai. However, only 5,510 people were vaccinated on June 2 due to shortage of vaccines at BMC and state-run centres. Data shows that 44,323 people were vaccinated at private hospital centres on June 2.

“Our drive depends on the stock we get from the government and there is no certainty about that. Private hospitals can procure their own stocks,” Kakani added.

Continuing its current system for the next two days, the BMC will allow vaccination only through online appointments. The drive will remain suspended on Sunday.

According to a BMC official, 2.65 lakh people have been vaccinated in Mumbai in January, 5.71 lakh in February, 8.1 lakh in March, 9.47 lakh in April and 5.23 lakh in May.

The BMC started the vaccination drive for 18-44 years from May 1. So far, 33.74 lakh have been immunised in Mumbai. Of this, 26.19 lakh got the first dose and 7.54 lakh got both doses.

Over the last few days, private hospitals have been vaccinating more people than BMC and state centres.

Currently, the BMC is vaccinating senior citizens, people above 45 years, specially-abled, students who are studying in foreign universities and lactating mothers. The drive for 18-44 age group has been suspended since May 23. However, the civic body has said that it will now allow beneficiaries who are due for the second dose of Covaxin.

“We have planned the drive in a phased manner. People due for second doses will be allowed to take the jab,” said Kakani.