BMC seals Worli Koliwada as eight test positive; cops to help with essential supplies

Officials said on Saturday, four people from Koliwada had tested positive while test results of four others were found to be positive on Sunday and Monday. Officials said on Saturday, four people from Koliwada had tested positive while test results of four others were found to be positive on Sunday and Monday.

The BMC late Sunday sealed Worli Koliwada area, comprising a colony of fisherfolk and adjoining slums, after eight residents tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The entry and exit of residents was barred to prevent further transmission, and police roped in to provide essential supplies. The BMC disinfected and fumigated the area on Monday.

The area has a population of over one lakh, with small one or two-storey and two-storey houses, mostly occupied by fisherfolk.

“Since it is densely populated and there is a chance of spreading it to others living in the area, we have decided to seal the locality. We have taken the step to avoid further spread of virus outside the locality. With the help of police, we are going to make some arrangements for essentials. As of now, till further notice, nobody can enter Koliwada and no one can come out. Positive cases do not have any travel history and contact tracing is on,” said Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G South ward (Worli, Prabhadevi).

Officials said on Saturday, four people from Koliwada had tested positive while test results of four others were found to be positive on Sunday and Monday.

All of them are male and aged above 45, while three are from the same family and five others are from different areas in Koliwada, officials added.

“A man who works at a canteen in an eastern suburb, his brother and son tested positive. They are at Kasturba hospital. Five others are in different parts of Koliwada,” an official said.

Officials also said they had decided to seal the area as making people comply with directives was “proving to be impossible”, with large crowds gathering at several places.

State Tourism Minister and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray also tweeted about the area being sealed. He stated that disinfection and contact tracing was on. In Dahisar, the civic body sealed a residential building after one person tested positive for COVID-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.