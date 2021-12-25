BMC seals lab after 12 staffers test positive for Covid

After 12 employees of a diagnostic centre in Dadar tested positive for Covid 19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday sealed its premises.

A 44-year-old employee of the laboratory had tested positive on December 22. Under the contract tracing of the Covid-19 patient, BMCs G/North ward tracked 39 high-risk contacts of the 44-year-old. All 39 were staffers of the Dadar laboratory.

All 39 employees were tested and 12 were found to be Covid 19 positive.

The G/North ward office on Friday sealed the laboratory while alerting the respective wards of all the 12 employees to undertake contract tracing.

Out of the 12 employees who tested positive for Covid 19, one has gone out of Mumbai.