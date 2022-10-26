BMC screens women for diabetes, hypertension

In Mumbai, around 2.13 lakh women have been screened for hypertension while nearly 2 lakh women have been screened for diabetes.

The BMC has started screening women above 18 years of age in Mumbai for diabetes and hypertension. Started on September 26, the ‘Mata Surakshit Toh Ghar Surakshit’ (Mother Is Safe, House Is Safe) drive, under which women are screened at various camps organized in societies, slums and hospitals, will be on till mid-November. This initiative comes after the BMC started the non-communicable disease corners at 16 centres that received an overwhelming response.

In Mumbai, around 2.13 lakh women have been screened for hypertension while nearly 2 lakh women have been screened for diabetes. Dr Daksha Shah, deputy health executive, BMC, said, “Once we have a bigger sample size, we would be able to gauge the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension among women.”