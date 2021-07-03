BMC schools to be upgraded to provide quality education: Aaditya Thackeray

Guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, while inaugurating Aziz Baugh School in Mumbai on Saturday, said schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be upgraded soon to provide quality education to children.

The aforesaid school, which is a part of the Mumbai Public School campaign, has incorporated the CBSE syllabus to provide free quality education to children.

“A few years ago, I had an ambitious dream of revamping the municipal schools run by BMC. The inauguration of the Aziz Baugh School in Mumbai is a crucial step towards that. It is encouraging to see more than 10,000 applications for 4,000 seats. We aim to provide quality and meaningful education to the children at Mumbai’s municipal schools and the boards of CBSE and ICSE are assisting us for the same,” Aaditya said.

In 2013, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had started a pilot project of setting up 90 digital classrooms in the city. By 2017, over 500 classrooms were connected via satellite for digital learning and over 50,000 students had educational tabs to reduce the weight of their school bags.

In the last 3 years, experts have worked with the Maharashtra government to set an outline for improvement in three sectors for schools — curricular, extra-curricular and infrastructure.

Aaditya, while elaborating on the upgradation plans, said, “With over 1,200 schools imparting education to more than 3,00,000 students of Mumbai in over 8 languages, we hope to have most of our schools filled with students coming from all backgrounds. We are working on a statewide initiative for the same along with the state board. We hope to make our schools a happier place for learning.”