Parents’ body urges BMC to intervene as all schools yet to reopen

PARENTS ASSOCIATION of Mumbai has written to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner demanding that the civic body should ensure all schools are restarted.

According to them, even as the BMC approved offline operation of schools from Monday, several schools remain closed or opened partially.

The letter titled ‘Enforce schools to open to normalcy’, said, “Very few private schools opened on the day of reopening. Many are still refusing to open normally. Some are calling children for a couple of hours only once or twice a week and expecting to do the rest online with full fees. These schools are making Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) an excuse to not restart.”

The letter is drafted in association with Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA).

The letter added,”When you inform schools to close, they close within minutes. But when you announce to open, they do not.”

One of the parents, Rukmini Kumar, said, “Many schools have not restarted on Monday. While there are some who have at least informed the parents about starting within a week or so, there are few who are completely mum on the topic, leaving the parents wondering.”

According to some parents, partial offline sessions have made it difficult to follow.

One of the parents, Vishal Gurnani, said, “Schools need to operate normal hours. A student who is opting for offline school shouldn’t be subjected to online schooling on other days or post school hours. It defeats the whole purpose of starting schools. School buses need to start as it is not possible for all parents to drop their kids personally. School buses are safer than using public transport.”