Mumbai: BMC says no to renting out shut civic school premises to private aided schools

Citing a Bombay High Court order, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) refused to provide buildings of shutdown municipal schools to private-aided schools for holding classes.

About 14 private-aided Marathi language schools had requested the municipal corporation to give the premises on rent, as their own buildings were in a dilapidated state.

In the last five years, more than 100 BMC schools have been shut down owing to dwindling student numbers.

“We got applications from 14 such aided schools, seeking municipal schools’ premises on rent. Their own buildings are in ruins. However, there is a Bombay High Court order barring to rent out any municipal school building. Hence, we have refused their plea,” said a senior official in the Education Department.

He added, “Earlier, BMC had given some of the schools’ rooms to non-government organisations and political organisations for educational purposes. But they started using them as offices and for non- educational activities. Due to these irregularities, somebody filed a petition in court. The court ordered the civic body to remove all such offices and keep the schools only for educational purposes.”

“The request from aided schools is genuine. Students in these schools are risking their lives. I will bring this proposal in group leaders meeting and come up with a solution,” said Education Committee Chairman Mangesh Satamkar.

The civic body data showed that there are over 1,300 BMC schools across the city.