scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

After Salman’s dengue diagnosis, Mumbai civic authority searches for mosquito breeding spots at his apartment

The civic official's search was part of a larger inspection, which included six other buildings located along the same road in Bandra.

Salman KhanSalman Khan is reportedly recovering from Dengue. (Photo: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

A day after Bollywood actor Salman Khan was diagnosed with dengue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday carried out an inspection at his residence in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments to locate possible mosquito breeding spots.

The civic official’s search was part of a larger inspection, which included six other buildings located along the same road in Bandra. According to officials, breeding spots of aedes mosquitoes were identified inside the premises of Galaxy Apartments. No notices were served to the occupants of the building, officials said.

“Following the inspection, a fumigation drive was also carried out,” said Rajan Naringrekar, insecticide officer from BMC.

More from Mumbai

Khan was diagnosed with dengue last week, following which he took a break from several of his work commitments. According to the actor’s team, he is now recovering and will soon get back to work.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 10:31:13 am
Next Story

Asian stocks follow Wall Street up on hopes of rate hikes easing

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement