After Salman’s dengue diagnosis, Mumbai civic authority searches for mosquito breeding spots at his apartment

A day after Bollywood actor Salman Khan was diagnosed with dengue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday carried out an inspection at his residence in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments to locate possible mosquito breeding spots.

The civic official’s search was part of a larger inspection, which included six other buildings located along the same road in Bandra. According to officials, breeding spots of aedes mosquitoes were identified inside the premises of Galaxy Apartments. No notices were served to the occupants of the building, officials said.

“Following the inspection, a fumigation drive was also carried out,” said Rajan Naringrekar, insecticide officer from BMC.

Khan was diagnosed with dengue last week, following which he took a break from several of his work commitments. According to the actor’s team, he is now recovering and will soon get back to work.