BMC-run schools to have ‘Waghoba tiger club’

All civic schools in Mumbai will now have ‘Waghoba (tiger)’ club. The idea is to create awareness about wildlife among students coming to schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This was announced on Wednesday as Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray unveiled the Colourful Tiger Sculpture in August Kranti Maidan commemorating bicentennial of the last tiger sighting on the erstwhile Bombay Island at Gowalia Tank. The event was organised by the Khaki Foundation, which has been working to create awareness of heritage.

“Today we announce that the BMC will have its own Waghoba Club in schools for nature trails,” tweeted Thackeray.

BMC education officer Rajesh Kankal said, “These clubs will be formed in all schools for students of all classes. Apart from activities in school to create awareness about wildlife, a trip to Sanjay Gandhi National Park is also in the pipeline.”

The education department has made a provision of Rs 31 lakh in its annual budget for awareness of wildlife and biodiversity.

Bharat Gothoskar, founder of Khaki Foundation, said, “The plan is to make children understand how wildlife is there in central Mumbai and inculcate awareness of its importance among children at a young age.”