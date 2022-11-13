scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

BMC-run balwadis geo-mapped to help in fight against malnourishment

These balwadis will carry out the key functions of an anganwadi centre. The staff at these institutions will be given special training to identify children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM).

The main objectives of the ICDS are to improve the nutritional and health status of children in the age group of 0-6 years. (Representational/File)

IN A bid to overcome challenges identified by the state Women and Child Development Department regarding the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in an urban areas like Mumbai, the balwadis run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been geo-mapped.

These balwadis will carry out the key functions of an anganwadi centre. The staff at these institutions will be given special training to identify children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM).

“We need 6,150 anganwadis within BMC’s area but have around 5,000. So, we are covering the gap by carrying out six key activities of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) through balwadis. Out of 840 balwadis, 800 have been geotagged by us with full co-operation from additional and joint municipal commissioners of the civic body,” said I A Kundan, Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development department.

“By overlaying the data of balwadi locations with that of anganwadis on slum boundaries, we will be able to identify the coverage gap in ICDS. All the balwadis will be enhanced to provide services like the anganwadi centres. It is envisioned that previously uncovered population from ICDS will be covered through balwadi enhancement,” Kundan said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

The main objectives of the ICDS are to improve the nutritional and health status of children in the age group of 0-6 years; lay the foundation of psychological, physical and social development of the child; reduce the incidence of mortality, morbidity, malnutrition and school dropout. It offers services such as supplementary nutrition, preschool non-formal education, nutrition and health education, immunisation, health check-up and referral services.

More from Mumbai

“Through the recent intervention of urban ICDS restructuring, we have resolved the issues of administrative boundaries and lack of linkages of urban ICDS with municipal administration,” the officer said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 12:38:07 am
Next Story

28 senior cops transferred in city police commissionerate

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement