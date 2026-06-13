BMC slaps Rs 9.25 cr in penalties after AI model flags irregularities in desilting drive

The civic body has imposed an additional penalty of Rs. 26.46 lakh at the rate of Rs. 1,000 per fraudulent trip.

Failure to upload site images, mismatch in vehicle registration numbers, deposition of dust – these are among the irregularities flagged after Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based monitoring and site inspection of desilting works, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issuing Rs. 9.25 crore in penalties against contractors for fraudulent practices.

According to civic records, of the total penalties imposed, the Rs. 1.48 crore has been levied in penalties against contractors undertaking desilting at Mithi river, while Rs. 6.11 crore has been imposed against irregularities during minor drains desilting and Rs. 1.39 crore against major drains.

The civic body has imposed an additional penalty of Rs. 26.46 lakh at the rate of Rs. 1,000 per fraudulent trip.

The irregularities have come to light amidst the civic body’s AI based monitoring of desilting works unfolding across the city.