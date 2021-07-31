BMC rolls out pilot drive from K-East ward: On day 1, three nonagenarians among 37 people vaccinated at home

On Friday, the drive began around noon with 14 bedridden citizens at Dr Niranjan Wagh Home, an old-age home, in Jogeshwari.

Thirty-seven people were administered Covid-19 vaccines at their residence on the first day of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s initiative to provide vaccination at the doorstep to bedridden and immobile persons in Mumbai.

Rolled out from the K-East ward on Friday in association with NGO Project Mumbai, the civic body had received a total of 209 registrations for the drive from the area. Of them, 37 beneficiaries were administered Covaxin on Friday, civic officials said. There were no reports of any adverse reaction or side effects, they added.

The BMC had expressed its intent to start a home vaccination drive for senior citizens and those who are immobile before the Bombay High Court after a PIL was filed by two city-based lawyers, Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari, seeking directions to the central and state governments and the BMC to provide door-to-door vaccination facility for people over 75 years of age, the disabled and the bedridden.

On Friday, the drive began around noon with 14 bedridden citizens at Dr Niranjan Wagh Home, an old-age home, in Jogeshwari. Among those vaccinated at the centre were three persons above 95 years. The beneficiaries were administered Covaxin, as per the directives of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force, and provided contact details of nearest civic-run hospitals, in case of follow-up questions or emergencies. In addition, 23 other individuals were also administered vaccinations at their respective homes.

Two teams, each consisting of a doctor and a nurse and a representative from the BMC, were part of the drive that was launched as a pilot project in Andheri, Jogeshwari East, and Marol areas of the western suburbs. An ambulance was also kept on standby in the area.

The civic body had Thursday announced that it will begin the drive from the K-East ward. By Thursday evening, volunteers from the NGO contacted those on the list for the vaccination drive, however, of the total citizens from the ward who had registered for the home vaccination, 209 were not able to get a fitness certificate (to get the vaccination) and arrange a family doctor to be present post-vaccination — a pre-requisite — in the short time span.

The draft policy submitted by the state government to the Bombay High Court said that physically disabled and wheelchair-bound persons, patients on stretchers, those immune-compromised and on chemotherapy and terminally ill patients who cannot be transported were eligible for receiving vaccination at home. However, such beneficiaries would require a medical certificate stating that he/she has been bedridden for six months, a fitness certificate from their doctors for receiving the vaccination and submit a consent form. They also require the presence of a doctor/expert during the vaccination drive.

Shishir Joshi, CEO and co-founder of Project Mumbai said, “After today’s exercise, we found that bedridden citizens are willing to get the vaccination. However, they are not able to procure a fitness certificate from the doctors. Also, as per the policy, a doctor needs to be present and wait until the vaccination is administered. Many individuals, don’t have a family doctor. We are looking into these challenges.”

The drive will now resume on Monday. Over the weekend, officials said, other citizens who have registered will be contacted and other logistics will also be attended to. The BMC is hopeful that the vaccination drive will pick up the pace from the next week and more individuals will contact the civic body as the awareness about the drive increases.

BOX: HOW TO GET THE JAB

To vaccinate bedridden people, the BMC had earlier this month made public an email address seeking details of such persons

Information such as name, age, address and contact number of a person who is bedridden and wants to be vaccinated at home, are to be sent to covidvacc2bedridden@gmail.com

So far, BMC has received details of 4,488 eligible people.