BMC rolls back 10% water cut, regular supply from today

The city received light to moderate rain on Friday. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday rolled back the 10 per cent cut in the water supply to Mumbai after a good rainfall was recorded in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city since the first week of August. The regular water supply, civic officials said, will be restored in the city from Saturday.

According to BMC’s data, currently the seven lakes — Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar in Thane and Nashik districts, and Tulsi and Vihar in Mumbai — have 13.77 lakh million litres of water, which is 95.19 per cent of their full capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.

Last year, the water stock was 96.43 per cent on August 28, and it was at 94.89 per cent on the same day in 2018. Of the seven lakes, four have started to overflow this monsoon, officials said.

The BMC had imposed 20 per cent water cut in the city from August 5. The water stock then was 37.26 per cent of the total water capacity. Following the increase in the water stock, the civic body relaxed the water cut to 10 per cent on August 19.

Though the city received heavy showers in July, rainfall in the catchment areas of the five lakes in Thane and Nashik districts was very poor. BMC supplies 3,800 million litres of water daily.

Heavy rain in store for Mumbai today: IMD

The weather bureau has forecast heavy rainfall for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) updated its district-wise rain forecast at 1 pm to a ‘yellow’ alert with forecast of heavy rainfall at isolated areas for the rest of Friday and Saturday. IMD has also issued an ‘orange’ alert — heavy to very heavy rain — for Palghar and Raigad on Saturday.

The city received continuous spells of light to moderate rain from Friday morning with a few intense spells. IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 38.6 mm rain, while Colaba observatory recorded 49.6 mm rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day.

In six hours between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, the eastern suburbs recorded heavy rain with 90 mm in Chembur while BKC received over 40 mm and Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded rainfall between 40-70 mm on Friday.

“Under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure weather system over north Chhattisgarh adjoining east Madhya Pradesh widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Konkan and Goa on August 28 and 29. It is likely this system will move in the west-northwest direction over southern Uttar Pradesh over the next two days and weaken gradually,” a bulletin IMD stated.

Mumbai is 8.3 mm short of crossing the 3,000-mm rain mark even as southwest monsoon it is yet to bring another month of showers to the city. From June 1 to August 28 (5.30 pm), Mumbai recorded 2,991.7 mm rain.

