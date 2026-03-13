BMC plans digital dashboards at desilting sites to boost transparency

The BMC annually desilts minor and major drains and the Mithi river to increase their carrying capacity before the monsoon. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may install digital display boards at desilting sites across the city to improve transparency in pre monsoon drain cleaning works, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said on Friday.

The dashboards will display details of desilting work at drains and culverts, while the civic body will also upload photographs of the process and vehicles transporting silt on an online portal.

The announcement came after Tawde chaired a review meeting on pre monsoon desilting with senior BMC officials, the deputy mayor and heads of civic committees.

The BMC annually desilts minor and major drains and the Mithi river to increase their carrying capacity before the monsoon. According to civic data, around 80 per cent of the silt is removed before the monsoon, 10 per cent during the rains and the remaining 10 per cent afterwards.