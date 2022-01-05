BMC revises rules, now minimum 10 Covid cases needed to seal a building

A day after the BMC issued new guidelines to seal buildings in the city in case of rise in number of Covid-19 cases, the civic body revised its order on Tuesday.

Now, a building can be sealed if there are at least 10 Covid patients in the occupied flats. The change was brought in considering the difficulty in sealing many small buildings with fewer floors or flats.

On Monday, the BMC guidelines had said that a building or a wing of a housing complex will be sealed only after more than 20 per cent of residents in occupied flats were infected with Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal issued revised guidelines. “If more than 20 per cent of occupied flats in the building or a wing of the building complex/society is affected with Covid-19 patients and at least 10 Covid positive cases are detected in these affected flats in total,” the revised order read.

An official from the BMC said there are several buildings with fewer flats and in case of Monday’s guidelines, buildings with even one or two cases could have been sealed. “For example, if there is a seven-floor building with two flats on each floor, then even with three cases they could have faced sealing. Now with revision, the building will be sealed only if there are at least 10 cases,” said an official from the BMC.

Earlier, the BMC used to seal a building or a wing of a housing complex if five or more cases were found. The entire building was treated as a micro-containment zone to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The revised order will come into effect from Tuesday. The civic body has also said that the managing committee of the building should help patients with essential supplies. The high risk contacts of Covid patients should get tested on the fifth and seventh day of home quarantine.