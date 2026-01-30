BMC removes over 200 illegal hawkers from Mumbai’s Andheri

In April last year, the Bombay High Court had issued directions to the BMC to evict all the hawkers that were operating without license. The BMC last year had also initiated a pedestrian friendly policy aiming to clear the roads of Mumbai from hawkers.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 08:15 PM IST
In an eviction drive carried out on Friday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has removed as many as 200 illegal hawkers from the Andheri West area in Mumbai.

This is for the second time in the past three months that civic authorities took such action against the unauthorised hawkers in Mumbai. Prior to this, in November, the BMC had evicted nearly 100 unauthorised hawkers that were encroaching the public spaces at south Mumbai’s Colaba area.

“The drive was initiated to free up the public space and to decongest the existing road at Andheri. The authorities had identified unauthorised vendors who had set up stalls and on Friday morning, these stalls were removed and actions were taken against them,” said a civic official. The official also maintained that the drive will be ongoing and continuous.

“We received complaints from the traffic department stating that the space in the road’s carriageway was reduced due to the presence of hawkers–posing a serious threat to the pedestrians as well as motorists. Since heavy vehicles like BEST buses ply on these roads, it was necessary to remove the hawkers to keep the footpaths and roads less cluttered,” said the official.

In April last year, the Bombay High Court had issued directions to the BMC to evict all the hawkers that were operating without license. The BMC last year had also initiated a pedestrian friendly policy aiming to clear the roads of Mumbai from hawkers.

As part of this drive, the BMC has selected high-footfall zones like areas outside railway stations, key traffic junctions and business districts from where unauthorised hawkers would be removed.

