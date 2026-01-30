BMC removes over 200 illegal hawkers from Mumbai’s Andheri

In November, the BMC had evicted nearly 100 unauthorised hawkers that were encroaching the public spaces at south Mumbai's Colaba area. (File Photo)

In an eviction drive carried out on Friday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has removed as many as 200 illegal hawkers from the Andheri West area in Mumbai.

This is for the second time in the past three months that civic authorities took such action against the unauthorised hawkers in Mumbai. Prior to this, in November, the BMC had evicted nearly 100 unauthorised hawkers that were encroaching the public spaces at south Mumbai’s Colaba area.

“The drive was initiated to free up the public space and to decongest the existing road at Andheri. The authorities had identified unauthorised vendors who had set up stalls and on Friday morning, these stalls were removed and actions were taken against them,” said a civic official. The official also maintained that the drive will be ongoing and continuous.