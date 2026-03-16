BMC removes flasher lights from Mayor Ritu Tawde’sofficial vehicles

Amid flak drawn by the visuals of flasher lights atop Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s official vehicle, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that red and blue flasher lights installed atop the Mayor’s and her escort vehicle have been removed.

In a move that was aimed at ending the VIP culture, the Union Cabinet in 2017 amended the Motor Vehicles Rule and banned red beacons atop government vehicles. The rule came into effect on May 1, that year.

However, earlier this week, the Mayor’s official vehicles raised eyebrows after social media posts pointed to red and blue lights installed on the vehicle’s bonnets. On March 13, activist Anil Galgali also wrote to the Mayor calling for immediate removal of the lights, which are only permitted for specific emergency services.