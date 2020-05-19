BMC releases new rules on sealing buildings with Covid-19 cases

MMRDA staff at work to prepare a 1,008-bed facility they will hand over to the BMC for treatment of semi-critical Covid-19 patients, on Monday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) MMRDA staff at work to prepare a 1,008-bed facility they will hand over to the BMC for treatment of semi-critical Covid-19 patients, on Monday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a revised protocol to seal buildings where a resident is detected with coronavirus.

As per the new guidelines, entire buildings won’t be sealed anymore – only the floor where the positive case is found will be sealed. The symptomatic patient will be shifted to an appropriate health facility, private or public, based on affordability. Asymptomatic positive cases can be home-quarantined if there’s a toilet at home. High-risk contacts of the positive case will be home-quarantined if there are toilets at home, and after a self-declaration by the patient.

The BMC will disinfect the wing or the floors concerned.

However, the civic body clarified, it might seal the entire building in some cases, depending on the situation.

Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer of BMC, said, “Sealing of building or floor may be read as decision is as per local situation and area of building/society complex involved number of cases etc.”

Once a floor/wing is sealed, the BMC will hand over the area to the building secretary/chairperson. The building office bearers will ensure containment zone rules are followed on the floor/wing, which the civic body will monitor.

Building residents and patients can call the helpline if anyone develops symptoms or needs help for arrangements of bed, at 108 and 1916. The BMC has appealed to people to not stigmatise all those being quarantined.

According to the circular, no domestic helps, vendors or service providers will be allowed entry and societies are advised to tie up with local vendors, medical stores and online merchants to deliver supplies at the society boundary wall. The society chairperson will have to ensure delivery of essential supplies to home-quarantined asymptomatic patients. Residents who are medical professionals shall sensitise other members of the society.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd