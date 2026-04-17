BMC releases list of 164 unrecognised schools, most of them in Govandi-Mankhurd area

The BMC’s decision to release the list of unrecognised schools ahead of the academic year is significant, as the civic body has also warned parents against seeking admission in these institutes.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released a list 164 schools across Mumbai declared as unrecognised schools.

Although operational, some for multiple years, according to the civic body, they have not obtained required recognition either from state government or from the civic body.

The crackdown has revealed the highest concentration of such schools in the Govandi-Mankhurd belt of the city where a staggering 57 such schools have been identified – far outnumbering other pockets such as Malad-Malvani (18) and Kandivali (12).

These areas, too, report significantly higher numbers compared to some other pockets from the city which feature in this list but with fewer than 10 unauthorised schools.