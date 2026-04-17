The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released a list 164 schools across Mumbai declared as unrecognised schools.
Although operational, some for multiple years, according to the civic body, they have not obtained required recognition either from state government or from the civic body.
The crackdown has revealed the highest concentration of such schools in the Govandi-Mankhurd belt of the city where a staggering 57 such schools have been identified – far outnumbering other pockets such as Malad-Malvani (18) and Kandivali (12).
These areas, too, report significantly higher numbers compared to some other pockets from the city which feature in this list but with fewer than 10 unauthorised schools.
As per information shared by the civic body, BMC’s education department has initiated efforts to regularise 48 of these total 164 schools. And a proposal submitted to the state government in October 2025 is still awaiting approval.
As per the public notice issued by the BMC all these schools are running in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) jurisdiction without obtaining recognition from government or the MCGM. “As per clause 18 in RTE Act-2009, no school shall run without recognition, if so, provision of penal action against the school management is made. Accordingly, such unrecognised school management are directed to close unrecognised school and in coordination with concern parents admit the students in nearby municipal or private recognized school for education,” states the notice.
The BMC’s decision to release the list of unrecognised schools ahead of the academic year is significant, as the civic body has also warned parents against seeking admission in these institutes.
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“To avoid education loss of students, parents are directed not to admit their wards in unrecognized schools,” states the notice.
The issue of unrecognised schools first came to light during a survey conducted in the academic year 2022-23 which identified 269 unauthorised primary schools catering to students from Classes 1 to 4. Following this, 62 schools were shut down, while one secured recognition from the state government under the self-financed category.
An official explained, “While hearings were underway for remaining schools, additional 16 schools were identified as unrecognised in the year 2023-24, pushing the total to 210. Notices were issued to all these schools and the number of such schools was brought down to 172, as some schools stopped operations. After this, the civic body gathered an updated data leading to shutting down of some more schools. Despite these measures, 164 unauthorised schools continue to function across the city.”
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
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Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting.
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