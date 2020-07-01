BMC releases 9-point protocol for hospitals

In a meeting, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal stressed on complete accountability and adoption of every case either in the moderate, severe or critical category. (Rerpesentational) In a meeting, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal stressed on complete accountability and adoption of every case either in the moderate, severe or critical category. (Rerpesentational)

To reduce Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai hospitals, the BMC on Tuesday released a nine-point protocol that will be followed under the new initiative ‘Save Lives Strategy’. BMC noted that many deaths in hospitals occur as patients remove oxygen to go to the toilet, especially between 1 am and 5 am.

Under the new protocol, it will now be mandatory for every bed to be provided with a bed-pan. It will also be mandatory for junior and senior doctors to conduct meetings twice a day for updates on patients, either through video conference or telephonic conversation.

In a meeting, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal stressed on complete accountability and adoption of every case either in the moderate, severe or critical category.

The head of the hospital or the unit is tasked with video surveillance of the ward and have been asked to ensure timely response to patients’ problems. Under the protocol, a detailed audit of every death is mandatory.

Commissioner asked the hospitals to ensure the supply of medicines like antivirals, Interleukin 6 (IL-6), steroid and plasma banks.

The state government on Monday launched ‘PLATINA’, the world’s largest convalescent plasma therapy trial-cum project, for the treatment of severe Covid-19 patients.

The trial will be carried out in 21 centres associated with 17 government and four BMC-run medical colleges.

The mortality rate of Covid-19 patients in the city, as calculated by the BMC, has gone up from 3 per cent to 5.66 per cent after a data reconciliation exercise conducted to add deaths previously deemed non-Covid deaths. Earlier, Chahal also instructed hospitals to keep one month’s stock of remdesivir and tocilizumab.

Recently, India revised the protocol for clinical management of Covid-19 to include the use of remdesivir and off-label use of tocilizumab and convalescent plasma therapy on specific groups of patients.

Chahal instructed hospitals to contact the manufacturers and get the medicines’ stock.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.