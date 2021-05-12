BMC rejects allegations over setting up oxygen plants

A BMC official said the civic body expects the installation process to be completed within a month. The shelf life of these plants will be 15 to 30 years. (Representational)

BJP Corporator from Malad Vinod Mishra on Tuesday alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is spending twice the amount spent by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) in setting up oxygen plants in the city, a charge BMC rejected as it said oxygen plant rates vary according to production capacity and methods used.

The BMC had recently issued tenders to set up 16 oxygen generation plants at 12 hospitals that would be able to generate 45 tonnes of oxygen per day and drastically cut dependence on private oxygen suppliers, saving costs in the long run. Mishra alleged that the tendering process is not transparent and that the civic body was spending twice the amount spent by the neighbouring municipal corporation on a similar project.

Denying the allegation, BMC released a response saying, “The required tender process has been implemented in a very transparent and competitive manner and in accordance with the rules. However, some allegations have been made in this regard through some media and social media today. It has been mentioned that oxygen plants are being set up by other Municipal Corporations at a lower cost than the cost of BMC. However, these allegations are made without considering the production capacity of the oxygen plant.”

The rate and overall cost of an oxygen plant or other mechanical system depend on its manufacturing capacity, type of manufacture, technical aspects, scope and quantity of work, terms and conditions of submission, payment conditions, delivery period, etc, it added.

A BMC official said the civic body expects the installation process to be completed within a month. The shelf life of these plants will be 15 to 30 years. “This will reduce dependence on external supplies,” the official added.

BMC had set up a 500 cubic metre plant in Kasturba Hospital two years ago. Last year, another plant was set up at Jogeshwari’s Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital.