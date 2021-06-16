BMC reduces gap between Covishield doses for beneficiaries set to travel abroad

The facility will be available for beneficiaries who are set to travel abroad before August 31. (File)

The BMC has decided to reduce the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine for students going abroad for higher education, persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries and athletes and support staff attending the Olympics in Tokyo.

It has also designated seven vaccination centres across the city where people falling in these categories can walk-in to get jabbed from Monday to Wednesday.

The BMC issued the new guidelines on June 14 in the backdrop of the Union government’s decision to reduce the gap between two Covishield doses for people belonging to these categories.

According to the new guidelines, people in these categories can get a second dose of Covishield before the completion of the mandatory 84 days. However, the gap should not be less than 28 days.

There have been demands from students going to pursue higher education overseas and those working abroad to reduce the gap between two doses as the 84-day gap was too long and could derail their travel plans.

Earlier, BMC had written to the Union government seeking reduction of the gap.

Officials said the seven walk-in vaccination centres are Kasturba hospital in Chinchpokli, KEM hospital in Parel, Seven Hills hospital in Andheri East, Cooper hospital in Vile Parle West, Shatabdi hospital in Govandi, Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar and Dahisar Jumbo Covid-19 Centre.

However, officials added that the beneficiaries from these categories will have to produce admission confirmation letters, offer and employer letters for jobs and authorised letters from the sports ministry for participating in the Olympics.

The BMC has issued a form called “Certificate of Verification for International Travel”, which has to be filled by beneficiaries and submitted at the centres while taking the jabs.

“These forms should be uploaded on the CoWin app by the nodal officer of vaccine centres,” said an official from BMC.

“Before administering the second dose of Covishield, these centres should seek the forms… Authorised documents proving admission and jobs abroad should be also produced… In the second dose certificate, passport numbers should be mentioned for seamless travel,” stated the order issued by Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, who is in charge of BMC’s health department.

The civic body has clarified that officials should include the passport number on the certificate issued for the second jab.

Last week, following demands from people and various public representatives, the Union government had issued fresh guidelines to reduce the gap between Covishield doses.

“This special dispensation will be available to students who have to undertake foreign travel for the purposes of education, persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries and athletes, sportspersons and accompanying staff of Indian contingent attending the International Olympic Games be held in Tokyo,” the guidelines stated.