BMC receives over 200 suggestions, objections over reservation draw for civic polls

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) election department has received 232 suggestions and objections from citizens as well as political parties on reservation draw for 236 electoral seats held recently for the upcoming civic elections. According to officials from the department, about 90 per cent of feedback was received on Monday – the last day for raising the suggestions and objections.

A senior official from the BMC said that ward-wise final reservation will be published on June 13 in the state gazette. While the reservation draw for 236 electoral wards was held on May 31, the citizens were allowed to send their suggestions from June 1 to 6.

As per data from the election department, while 25 suggestions and objections were received from June 1 to 5, remaining 207 were received on the last day.

“No hearings will be conducted on the suggestions and objections. The concerned local bodies will thoroughly examine and discuss the suggestions and objections. Then, based on their assessment of the suggestions and objections, a decision will be taken regarding retaining or changing the ward reservation. The final list of electoral wards with reservations will be published on May 13,” said an official from the State Election Commission (SEC).

Earlier, in the last week of May, the SEC had issued orders to 14 municipal corporations, including the BMC, to hold the reservation lottery on May 31, without OBC seats.

The reservation lottery had upset many senior corporators and big names across party lines. A number of prominent names such as former standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav, former Sena corporators Amey Ghole and Ashish Chemburkar, former BJP corporators Prabhakar Shinde and Vinod Mishra, former opposition leader Ravi Raja and former Congress corporator Asif Zakaria have found their seats being impacted by the process.

In February, the BMC, then controlled by the Shiv Sena, conducted the delimitation exercise and increased the number of electoral wards from 227 to 236 and changed the ward boundaries. As per officials from the BMC, the boundaries of 90 electoral wards have been changed.