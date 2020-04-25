BMC readies to turn its schools into isolation wards

At present, three BMC schools are being used as isolation centres in Dharavi, Mitha Nagar (Mulund) and Poonam Nagar (Andheri). At present, three BMC schools are being used as isolation centres in Dharavi, Mitha Nagar (Mulund) and Poonam Nagar (Andheri).

With the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai growing, the BMC education department on Thursday issued a letter asking officials to prepare a list of schools that could be turned into isolation centres. A formal order is expected to follow.

In the letter dated April 23, education officer Mahesh Palkar has asked all deputy regional education officials to prepare the list along with details about whether the school buildings are owned, rented or part of an estate.

Administrative officers of all Mumbai wards have been asked to ensure that buildings listed for turning into isolation centres are not in dilapidated condition or under major renovation work. With a view to ensure that the buildings are safe from leakages brought upon by rainfall, officials have been asked to resolve such issues beforehand, along with any problems in the washrooms, or inadequacy of lights and fans. Deputy education officers have been mandated to conduct reviews everyday.

Deputy education officers, superintendents and administrative officers of schools have also been asked to make provisions to deploy a school representative to be present at the centre as required and a supervisor to oversee this implementation.

For teachers or principals who have left for their native places, the department has asked them to be present on given days at given places. Once the order is passed, the teachers will be required to obtain police permission to travel and return to the city.

Building-wise list of number of available classrooms, along with number of available teachers and non-teaching staff, will now formulated. The department has cited Section 27 of the Right to Education Act, in issuing these directives. Section 27 provides for prohibition of deployment of teachers for non-educational purposes, except for decennial population census, disaster relief, elections to local authority, state legislature and Parliament.

When contacted, Palkar said, “The letter was issued to mentally prepare all officials for subsequent orders. The department has over 5,000 employees, but orders will be issued as per the requirement.” BMC runs 1,192 schools, but is in the process of ascertaining which of these have adequate infrastructure to serve as isolation centres.

Responding to the letter, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School Uday Nare has asked authorities to consider at least two days of training for teachers and making available PPE kits to them before their deployment.

