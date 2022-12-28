BMC razes six shops in Malad, including famous ‘MM Mithaiwala’ outlet; owners cry foul

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday demolished portions of six different sweet shops, including a franchise of the famous ‘MM Mithaiwala’ sweetshop, at Malad in the western suburbs, citing unauthorised alteration of properties.

The other two sweet shops demolished include an outlet of ‘Delhi Sweets’ and ‘Jalpan’ snacks. The civic officials said the demolition works were taken up to carry out road widening works that were pending for a long period. Meanwhile, the shop owners stated there was no illegality in their properties and the BMC took this step to “harass” the proprietors.

The aforementioned shops are located alongside the Kasturba Road, which is adjoining the western side of the Malad railway station. This road is also known as “station road” amongst locals and is the primary link between the railway station and S V Road. As a result, all public vehicles, including BEST buses, as well as private vehicles pass through this road regularly.

This road is severely encroached upon by hawkers as well as shopping units due to which the entire stretch becomes chock-a-block, creating hindrances for vehicular and traffic movement.

Several civic activists and citizens had earlier carried out demonstrations protesting the appalling state of these roads. Civic officials Wednesday said all the six shops that were demolished had encroached a major portion of the road.

“These structures come in the way of a proposed road widening project that was due for several years now. We had been following up on this issue since the shops have carried out an illegal extension of their properties due to which there was traffic blockade every day. Removal of these structures has increased the road space and will now bring respite to the daily commuters,” Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, told The Indian Express Wednesday.

Out of the six shops, three were sweet shop franchises, while the other three were mobile and utility stores. The civic officials said that each of these shops had extended two metres of their shops horizontally and 30 feet vertically.

“The BEST authorities have raised this matter multiple times stating that their buses would touch the portion of the shops since they have come now almost in the middle of the road. This will now ensure smooth traffic flow and bring down the congestion by a significant margin,” said another official.

Meanwhile, when The Indian Express contacted, a representative of the MM-Mithaiwala franchise said that there was no illegality in their property.

“Our shop has been here for more than 60 years and we have not received any notice stating that our property is illegal. The entire road outside the station is filled with hawkers but action is being taken against a select few. This is nothing but sheer harassment. The authorities have been saying that portions of our property are illegal, however, they haven’t been able to show us any documentary evidence yet,” said the spokesperson, requesting anonymity.

Vinod Mishra, former BJP corporator from Malad, said, “It’s true that it is an old shop that has been razed, however law should treat everyone equally and this was a long pending issue that got solved now. The entire road was encroached upon owing to illegal portions of this shop. Thus it needed to be razed,” said Mishra.