Sunday, June 12, 2022
BMC raises retaining wall along Poisar river

BMC officials said the construction of the retaining wall was completed in a record 15 days’ time.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 13, 2022 1:11:55 am
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed construction of a retaining wall along the Poisar River near Dahanukarwadi area. The civic body had earlier demolished slum structures obstructing the smooth flow of Poisar River.

BMC officials said the construction of the retaining wall was completed in a record 15 days’ time. “The widening of the river near Dahanukarwadi is expected to provide relief to residents of the nearby areas from waterlogging. During monsoon, the narrow river used to contribute to flooding in the area,” a BMC official said. Every year, the Dahanukarwadi area records flooding during the monsoon season.

Poisar river flows from the hills of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Kranti Nagar in Malad and passes through Dahanukarwadi in Kandivali before emptying into Malad Marve Creek. An official explained that from Dahanukarwadi, the river diverges into two different streams.

In May, the BMC had demolished 29 slums that were raised on the banks of the river, impacting its natural flow. The civic body has also taken up rejuvenation of the Poisar river by widening it and ensuring that raw sewage and industrial waste discharge is stopped. The BMC official said the work of clearing the encroachment along the banks of the river has been underway since 2018.

