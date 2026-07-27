BMC QR-code drive uncovers 3,167 ‘ghost’ hawker licences

The civic body is now considering a policy to transfer their vending licences to their eligible kin, even as it moves to create a verified database of nearly one lakh authorised hawkers and intensify action against illegal vending across Mumbai. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee/Representational)
The civic body is now considering a policy to transfer their vending licences to their eligible kin, even as it moves to create a verified database of nearly one lakh authorised hawkers and intensify action against illegal vending across Mumbai.
The BMC began issuing QR code-enabled identity cards in May this year to distinguish authorised hawkers from illegal vendors. Under the exercise, all 99,345 hawkers identified as eligible in the 2014 survey were asked to report to their respective ward offices to verify their credentials.
“During this verification process, it was revealed that 3,167 vendors have died since the first survey was conducted,” a civic official said. The findings were placed before the BMC’s law committee last week, following which members suggested framing a policy to transfer the licences to the deceased vendors’ legal heirs.
“In many cases, the deceased vendors had not specified nominees who could inherit the licences. We have asked civic officials to formulate a standard operating procedure to identify and verify the immediate next of kin before transferring the licence,” Diksha Karkar, chairperson of the BMC’s law committee said.
So far, the BMC has issued around 48,000 QR code-enabled identity cards. Officials said the highest number of verifications has been carried out in Dadar, a major hawking hub, followed by Colaba and Churchgate in South Mumbai and Goregaon in the western suburbs. During the verification process, each hawker’s identity, survey number and vending location are cross-checked.
Officials said the QR code cards will enable the BMC and Mumbai Police to instantly verify whether a vendor is authorised, making it easier to identify and take action against illegal hawkers.
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The exercise is also linked to the implementation of the city’s long-pending hawkers’ policy. Once the verification process is completed, the Town Vending Committee (TVC) will identify and allot designated vending pitches and hawking zones, a move aimed at regulating street-vending, while clearing encroachments from public spaces.
The 2014 survey, which identified 99,345 eligible hawkers, was conducted under the provisions of the Street Vendors Act to facilitate the formation of the TVC. Although a draft hawkers’ policy was prepared in 2020, its implementation was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the absence of an elected civic body after the BMC was superseded in 2022.
“The draft policy was prepared in 2020, but the pandemic delayed its implementation. Since the elected body was dissolved in 2022, the process remained stalled. We resume work on it only after corporators returned earlier this year,” a civic official said.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More