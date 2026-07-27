BMC QR-code drive uncovers 3,167 ‘ghost’ hawker licences

The civic body is now considering a policy to transfer their vending licences to their eligible kin, even as it moves to create a verified database of nearly one lakh authorised hawkers and intensify action against illegal vending across Mumbai. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee/Representational)

A fresh verification drive undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as part of its long-pending exercise to issue QR code-enabled identity cards to authorised hawkers has found that 3,167 vendors identified as legal in the city’s 2014 survey have died.

The civic body is now considering a policy to transfer their vending licences to their eligible kin, even as it moves to create a verified database of nearly one lakh authorised hawkers and intensify action against illegal vending across Mumbai.

The BMC began issuing QR code-enabled identity cards in May this year to distinguish authorised hawkers from illegal vendors. Under the exercise, all 99,345 hawkers identified as eligible in the 2014 survey were asked to report to their respective ward offices to verify their credentials.