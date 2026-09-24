After ‘pedestrian first’ row, BMC faces fresh pushback on demolition drive in Mumbai
During a standing committee meeting on Wednesday, corporators objected to the proposed action, urging the administration to roll it back as they questioned the basis on which structures were being shortlisted for demolition.
During a standing committee meeting on Wednesday, corporators objected to the proposed action, urging the administration to roll it back as they questioned the basis on which structures were being shortlisted for demolition.
The latest confrontation comes days after a BJP corporator wrote to civic chief Ashwini Bhide, alleging that elected representatives were not consulted during the implementation of the BMC’s “pedestrian first” policy, under which footpaths were being reclaimed by removing illegal encroachments.
“Everyone who lives in these 14-feet houses belongs to marginalised communities and has been living here for decades. Many members from the indigenous East Indian Community (Gaothan) also stay in these houses. On what basis are the structures that are going to be demolished being shortlisted? Is it not unfair to the people staying in these shanties for so many decades if their houses are razed overnight,” Yashodhar Phanse, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and member of the civic body’s standing committee, said.
Phanse raised a point of order during the meeting.
“The group leaders from the political parties were not at all consulted before coming up with this contentious proposal. We only came to know about this proposal after it was reported in the media and being people’s representatives, we (corporators) should have been consulted,” Ashraf Azmi, senior Congress corporator and leader of the party in the BMC, said.
The objections also come days after BJP corporator and leader of the House in BMC, Ganesh Khankar, wrote to Bhide seeking a rollback of the plan.
In his letter, Khankar highlighted the socioeconomic impact of the proposed demolition drive, stating that nearly 40 per cent of Mumbai’s population resides in slum pockets. He said administrative notices issued had already triggered panic and an “atmosphere of fear” among residents of the affected structures.
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On September 19, the BMC announced an intensive three-month drive against 39,111 unauthorised housing structures in Mumbai’s slums, beginning October 1.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More