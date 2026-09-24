After ‘pedestrian first’ row, BMC faces fresh pushback on demolition drive in Mumbai

On September 19, the BMC announced an intensive three-month drive against 39,111 unauthorised housing structures in Mumbai’s slums, beginning October 1. (File)

Mumbai civic body’s decision to demolish illegal structures and encroachments 14 feet or taller triggered fresh friction between the civic administration and elected representatives, with corporators across party lines alleging they were not consulted before the drive was announced.

During a standing committee meeting on Wednesday, corporators objected to the proposed action, urging the administration to roll it back as they questioned the basis on which structures were being shortlisted for demolition.

The latest confrontation comes days after a BJP corporator wrote to civic chief Ashwini Bhide, alleging that elected representatives were not consulted during the implementation of the BMC’s “pedestrian first” policy, under which footpaths were being reclaimed by removing illegal encroachments.